Armed and dangerous suspect identified after a carjacking at McDonald’s in Lugoff

(Courtesy: KCSO/Facebook) William Taylor, Jr.

(Courtesy: KCSO/Facebook) Surveillance image of Taylor at McDonald's in Lugoff.

(Courtesy: KCSO/Facebook) Similar picture of the victim's 1995 Chevrolet pick-up truck that was stolen.





KERSHAW CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Kershaw County deputies say they have identified a suspect, considered armed and dangerous, of a carjacking at a McDonald’s restaurant on Tuesday.

Authorities say William Taylor, Jr., 38, is wanted for carjacking, kidnapping and possessing a firearm during a violent crime and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Officials say the incident happened September 10 at a McDonald’s restaurant in Lugoff at approximately 11:45 a.m.

According to investigators, Taylor is accused of using a handgun to steal the victim’s 1995 Chevrolet pick-up truck.

Deputies say the vehicle was recovered in Eastover and will be returned to the owner.

If you know where Taylor is, please call Crimestoppes at 1-888-CRIME-SC.