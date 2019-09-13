Democratic candidates to take part in Galivant’s Ferry Stump

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — At least five of the Democratic presidential candidates who appeared in Thursday night’s debate will be in South Carolina next week for the historic historic Galivant’s Ferry Stump.

The event dates dates back through 143 years of candidates who have made it a point to stop in the Palmetto State.have come to the rural community to make their pitch for office, dating back to General Wade Hampton’s campaign for Governor back in 1876.