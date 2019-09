Democratic candidates to take part in Galivant’s Ferry Stump

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — At least five of the Democratic presidential candidates who appeared in Thursday night’s debate will be in South Carolina next week for the historic¬†historic Galivant’s Ferry Stump.

The event dates dates back through 143 years of candidates who have made it a point to stop in the Palmetto State.have come to the rural community to make their pitch for office, dating back to General Wade Hampton’s campaign for Governor back in 1876.