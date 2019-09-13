Edisto HS faces lawsuit, alleging two students were sexually abused at school

Orangeburg Co, SC (WOLO) — The families of two special needs students are suing a South Carolina school district after their attorney says they were sexually abused at school.

The law suits filed by Attorney Justin Bamberg allege the students were sexually assaulted on multiple occasions by a fellow student at Edisto High school in February. Bamberg says the students were under the supervision of a substitute teacher at the time of the alleged incidents

and is accusing the district and its employees of gross negligence.

The incident is under investigation by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

ABC Columbia reached out to the district, Chief of Staff Dr. Jesse Washington says the district will not comment on the specifics of the incident.

Dr. Washington did however release a statement which reads, on behalf of the superintendent and the district saying

“We wish to make it clear that the well-being and safety of all students is a top priority and the district in no way condones or tolerates any inappropriate conduct between students.

If information is ever presented to the Administration that any such inappropriate conduct may have taken place, the district immediately investigates and handles each situation as appropriate, including notifying law enforcement, if warranted.”

