“Pink It Out” campaign to fight breast cancer continues Friday

Columbia,SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Fire Department continues their fight against breast cancer through the “Pink It Out” fundraiser.

The fire department will be helping staff greet, meet and assist serving meals at Fatz Cafe restaurant from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Friday September 13th, 2019.

A portion of all checks taken by the restaurant will go to support the Mayors Campaign Against Breast Cancer and post treatment services for breast cancer patients.

CFD, has been partenering with Fatz Cafe’ on Forest Drive since their last charity night back in August. According to officials, The first event was a huge success and they are hoping to continue the momentum during Friday’s campaign event.

