Richland Library will offer free flu shots in downtown Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Later on this month you’ll be able to get a flu shot while you check out a book.

September 27th the Richland Library is partnering with Walgreens to offer free flu shots at its location on Assembly Street.

The event will be from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. and is for adults and teens 12 and up.