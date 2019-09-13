KCSO: Three caught after allegedly shooting at a vehicle with a mom & kid inside

(Courtesy: KCDC) Krishawn Allen

(Courtesy: KCDC) Martrell Johnson-Cooke

(Courtesy: KCDC) Kadarius Tucker





KERSHAW CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Kershaw County deputies say they’ve arrested three men accused of shooting at a vehicle with a mother and child inside last month.

Authorities say Krishawn Allen, Martrell Johnson-Cooke & Kadarius Tucker, are all charged with attempted murder.

Deputies say the shooting happened on August 16 around 10:30 p.m.

According to investigators, after an altercation at a gas station on West Dekalb Street, over 20 shots were fired on Kings Avenue.

Officials say two bullets hit a vehicle with a woman and her 6-year-old daughter inside, but nobody was hit.

According to deputies, bond has been denied for all three suspects, who are being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center.