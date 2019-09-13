Two separate alleged animal cruelty cases lead to arrests

Columbia,SC. (WOLO)—- The Columbia Police Department (CPD) has charged two people in separate animal cruelty investigations and continue searching for a third tonight.

According to authorities, 23 year old Keith Chestnut was charged with Felony Animal cruelty after police say he left a puppy alone in a car while parked in the 1700 block of Divine street in mid July. Officer’s reported that the temperature inside the car at the time they responded was 91 degrees outside, but a scorching 115 degrees inside the vehicle.

The puppy was taken to an emergency animal hospital for treatment. According to officials, a CPD Sergeant paid for the expenses out of his own pocket, later adopting the dog naming him ‘Blue.’

CPD says the veterinarian told the Sergeant if the dog had not been rescued, it would have died.

Columbia Police say in a second and separate incident, Police arrested 27-year-old Melody Harvey who is accused of not properly providing adequate food, water or shelter to 6 dogs at her Abraham street home in August. Authorities say, the animals that were mostly pit bulls were extremely emaciated.

Police say they have an arrest warrant for 27 year old Willie McKinnon in connection to the same case. When captured, authorities say they plan to charge him with six counts of Animal Cruelty.

If you have any information that can help in the case you are asked to contact Crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC.