Friday’s weather forced some HS football games to reschedule

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — It’s time for Friday Night Fever and while ABC Columbia News has crews scattered around the Midlands to catch some of the best high school highlights in the area, someone forgot to tell mother nature.

There are several games that have been postponed until tomorrow, Saturday September 14th due conditions. Below is a list of some the games that you will have to wait to sit out until the area drys out.

OW vs. Colleton County – Postponed until Saturday 11AM

Brookland – Cayce vs. Irmo Postponed until Saturday 10 AM

Boiling Springs vs. Dutch Fork Postponed until Saturday 11AM

Mid-Carolina at Batesburg- Leesville Postponed until Monday 7PM

Continue to check back in with us on air and online as we will update locations and times as they become available.