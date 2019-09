Nascar shifts gears on gun advertisements

Nascar is shifting its gears on what it deems as acceptable advertising.

This summer the racing organization reportedly rejected ads from several gun companies looking for a spot in its souvenir programs.

National Event Publications, an advertising company for Nascar, sent out an email to those gun companies informing them their services were no longer needed.

NEP called the move a “gradual shift in Nascars position on guns”.