All 180 episodes of “Seinfeld” is coming to Netflix in 2021

LOS GATOS, Calif. (WOLO, AP) — Netflix will start streaming “Seinfeld” in 2021, adding the hit 90s sitcom as it is set to lose two of its biggest series.

Netflix made the announcement Monday on Twitter saying the series would be released worldwide.

The streaming service struck the deal with Sony Pictures Television for the global streaming rights to the Emmy-winning television comedy, which aired its final episode in 1998. Terms were not released.

The deal for “Seinfeld” comes after Netflix announced in June that it would be losing its most popular TV show, “The Office.” Netflix will still carry the show for more than a year, but NBC isn’t extending the license further with NBCUniversal’s streaming service launching in 2020.

Netflix will face even more competition in November, when Apple and Disney launch their own streaming services within days of each other.