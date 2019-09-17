Columbia police need help identifying hotel robbery suspect

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Columbia Police say they are hoping the public can help them identify a man wanted in connection to a robbery at the Holiday Inn Express along the 7000 block of Garners Ferry Road.

According to authorities, on September 13th the man was captured on surveillance video entering a room without permission and stole car keys and then a gray 2014 Toyota Tacoma.

Police say no one was inside the room at the time of the incident, and whoever the man is pulled on several door handles before reaching the room that was left unlocked.

If you have any information that can help police identify this man, all Crimestoppers at 1–888-CRIME-SC