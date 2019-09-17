KFC is testing some kind of chicken & donuts sandwich

(CNN) — Move over Chick-fil-a and Popeyes — KFC may have taken the battle over chicken sandwiches to a new level.

The fast food chicken announced it is testing a fried chicken sandwich with glazed doughnuts as the bun.

Customers can choose a chicken and donuts basket meal with chicken tenders or bone-in chicken. Or they can get a fried chicken patty between two donuts.

The cost? Anywhere between $5.49 to $5.99 depending upon which option you choose.

The sweet and savory combo is not available nationwide yet.

KFC is only testing it in Norfolk and Richmond, Virginia and Pittsburgh.