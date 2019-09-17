SpaceX wants to beam internet across the southern U.S. by late 2020

(CNN) — Space X has released plans to provide internet for half of the United States.

The private space company says its ultimate goal is to become one of the largest internet providers in the world.

The company plans to start by beaming internet across the southern portion of the country by 2020.

This would mean launching thousands of satellites to provide broad band in an operation they call star link.

The FCC hasn’t yet given Space X the go-ahead on re configuring its satellites and the company has faced push-back from potential competitors.