Deputies investigating dead body found in Kershaw Co.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) — The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body found on Damascus Church Road near Flatrock Road in Westville.

SLED’s crime scene was called to assist.

Deputies are asking drivers to avoid the area at this time, as this is an active crime scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC Columbia for updates