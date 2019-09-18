Domino’s introduces new pizza just in time for National Cheeseburger Day

Columbia,SC (Business Insider)—- According to the Business Insider you no longer have to make that tough choice of choosing between two fast food restaurants. Domino’s has found a way to combine two american classics, again. But this time with an extra kick.

Last winter the company sold a million limited-edition cheeseburger pizzas in a matter of three months. Domino’s described its latest concoction saying,

“Pizza is the world’s most popular food with burger not far behind, so this is a match made in heaven.”

The pie comes with your normal cheese pizza paired with ground beef, fresh tomato, onions, gherkins and vine ripened tomato sauce. The twist on an old favorite was only availble in the U.K., until now.

According to B.I., you can have a slice of the best of both worlds as they claim it is also available in the United States. Depending on your location and where you are ordering from however, you may only be able to order it online.