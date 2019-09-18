Kroger will start selling longer-lasting avocados

(CNN) — Who’s up for longer lasting avocados?

They tend to get brown quick but now Kroger says it has a fix.

Kroger announced it will start selling avocados they claim last longer. When treated with the innovative coating — a colorless, odorless powder that is mixed with water and sprayed, brushed or otherwise applied to lock in moisture and block oxygen — the produce should last at least twice as long as regular avocados.

Kroger will sell the avocados, asparagus and limes at the same price as untreated versions of the produce.

Apeel and Kroger expect the partnership to help prevent millions of avocados from ending up in landfills, which should help reduce the greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change.