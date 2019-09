Subway partners with Transitions to provide meals for day of giving

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Subway is partnering with local group ‘Transitions South Carolina’ to help feed the homeless in a special event.

The Subway day of giving took place at Transitions SC this afternoon.

Local Subways are providing meals and packing some, as part of the day of giving.

Subway provided 200 meals at Transition.

According to the organizers, The Salvation Army currently serves more than 600 meals each day.