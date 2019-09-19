Two Allen University students accused of robbing Benedict College exchange student caught

(Courtesy: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center) Zavion Moses

(Courtesy: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center) Deavion Burgess



COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police say they’ve arrested two Allen University students accused of robbing a Benedict College exchange student.

Authorities say Zavion Moses & Deavion Burgess are each charged with armed robbery, attempted armed robbery and criminal conspiracy.

Officers say both suspects are accused of stealing money from an Ethiopian student from Benedict College at gunpoint.

According to investigators, on August 21 around 1:30 a.m., they tried to rob a male student at gunpoint on Forest Drive, but the victim was able to escape.

Authorities say both victims told them the suspects threatened to shoot them if they didn’t comply with their demands.

No injuries have been reported.

Police say Moses and Burgess were taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.