(CNN) — With all the companies hopping on the plant-based craze, Kellogg is now joining in on the fun.

The Kellogg company has unveiled its alternative to beef jerky. They call it “leaf jerky.”

The company known for its cereals and snacks describe this product as a 100% vegan — soy-based— perfect on-the-go treat.

Kellogg says it plans to launch leaf jerky in select markets this year.

It will then expand the roll-out to include more areas in 2020.