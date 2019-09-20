Gilmore to be inducted into Franklin County High School Hall of Fame

Conway, S.C. – Coastal Carolina baseball head coach Gary Gilmore will be inducted into Franklin County High School (Va.) Sports Hall of Fame on Friday, Oct. 18.

A 1976 graduate of Franklin County High School, Gilmore lettered in baseball, football and basketball where he was a second-team All-Metro quarterback and honorable mention All-Timesland selection in 1973 and was the 1976 Timesland Player of the Year in baseball with a 0.78 earned run average and a .313 batting average on the season.

Gilmore attended East Tennessee State, Ferrum College and Coastal Carolina after. In 1980 at Coastal Carolina, he hit .386 with seven home runs and 34 stolen bases.

Tabbed the 2016 National Coach of the Year by ABCA, NCBWA, Collegiate Baseball, D1Baseball, HERO Sports, and Perfect Game/Rawlings, Gilmore led Coastal Carolina to the 2016 NCAA National Championship.

He is a two-time American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) Atlantic Coach of the Year, a nine-time Big South Coach of the Year, and was tabbed the Sun Belt Coach of the Year in 2018.

Gilmore has guided the Chanticleers to 16 NCAA Division I Regional appearances, three Super Regionals, won 12 regular-season conference titles and 13 conference championship tournament titles since taking over his alma mater in 1996.

In five seasons at USC Aiken from 1990-95, Gilmore led the Pacers to the 1993 NCAA Division II College World Series, made two NCAA Division II National Tournament appearances, won the 1994 Peach Belt regular-season championship and twice won the Peach Belt Championship Tournament in 1992 and 1993.

In 30 seasons as a head coach at the collegiate level, Gilmore has posted a record of 1,216-604-4 overall, including going 963-502-2 in 24 years as the head coach at Coastal Carolina.

His 1,216 career wins rank 27th all-time among coaches in all of NCAA Division I baseball and is sixth among all active NCAA Division I coaches entering the 2020 season this spring.

Gilmore is enshrined in the Ferrum, University of South Carolina-Aiken, and Salem-Roanoke Baseball halls of fame.