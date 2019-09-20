Results of water quality on some airlines may be hard to swallow

Drink up if you’re on an Alaska Airlines or Allegiant Air flight. Those two airlines tied for first place in the rankings in the study, from the Hunter College New York City Food Policy Center at the City University of New York and the website DietDetective.com.

But you might need to exercise some caution if you’re on a JetBlue or Spirit flight. They tied for last among major airlines in the study, which came out at the end of August.

CNN reached out to Spirit and JetBlue for comment on their low rankings and is waiting to hear back.

The study was not a review of the bottled water that’s often served in airplanes, but instead a look at the water used to make items like tea and coffee, as well as the water used in the bathrooms.