Walgreens to test drone delivery service

(CNN) — Store to door, that’s what Walgreens is pledging as it prepares to test out a new delivery service.

The pharmacy chain announced it will try using drones for on-demand deliveries in October of this year.

The pilot program will begin in Christiansburg, Virginia only.

Walgreens says customers there will not be able to get prescriptions delivered, but the unmanned aircraft will deliver food, over-the-counter medications, and other items.