Convicted Chapin arsonist charged with setting two fires in Lexington

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) — A Chapin woman is accused of intentionally setting two fires on the same road last week, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Kimberly Wooten, 55, is charged with second-degree arson and willfully burning land of another, according to arrest warrants.

Wooten is charged in connection with a small woods fire on September 18 in the 220 block of Island Trail.

“Based on information gathered during our investigation, Wooten set fire to a trash can beside a house in the 2100 block of Island Trail Sept.17,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Nobody was injured in the fire but the house was damaged.’

Back in 2006, she burned down four homes in the Irmo area near her neighborhood, and damaged two others.

Wooten plead guilty to a charge of guilty but mentally ill, and then was sentenced to 13 years in prison in 2008.

Sheriff Jay Koon said these cases are part of an open investigation into other fires in the Chapin area.

Anyone with information about other fires can remain anonymous when they share a tip by calling Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.