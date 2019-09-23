Four arrested in connection to a homicide in Kershaw County

(Courtesy: KCDC) Joseph Edwards

(Courtesy: KCDC) Ronny English

(Courtesy: KCDC) Jackson Jacobs

(Courtesy: KCDC) Christopher Beasley







KERSHAW CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Kershaw County deputies say they’ve arrested four people in connection to a homicide last week.

Authorities say Joseph Edwards, 35, is charged with murder, while Ronny English, 53, Jackson Jacobs, 27 & Christopher Beasley, 19, are each charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

According to investigators, on September 18, they found the body of Cletis Baker Jr., 44, on Damascus Church Road.

Deputies say the homicide took place at the 100 block of Doc Humphries Road, where they noticed extensive cleaning was done, allegedly to destroy evidence at a known drug house.

All suspects are being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center.