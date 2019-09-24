Deputies: 11-year-old student accused of making threats via social media to bomb school, shoot school buses

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) — An 11-year-old CrossRoads Intermediate School student is charged after deputies determined he made threats on social media to bomb the school and shoot school buses, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

In the investigation, deputies interviewed the student and was prompted by screenshots shared with school administrators.

“Administrators notified the CrossRoads SRO about the threat over the weekend,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “We took those screenshots and identified the suspect with the help of Lexington-Richland School District 5.”

Koon said the investigation into the incident is ongoing. The 11-year-old will appear in Lexington County Family Court at a later date.