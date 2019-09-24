Travel experts say now is the time to make holiday travel plans

The first day of fall isn’t bringing in cooler weather at the moment but it is the best time to start planning those holiday trips.

According to AAA the ideal time to buy air travel for Thanksgiving and Christmas begins Wednesday and most of the good deals are expected to be gone by Halloween so you don’t have too much extra time to wait.

While there is no way to guarantee you’re getting the absolute best prices available, being flexible with travel dates can help. Experts say some of the best days to travel are on Thanksgiving day, Christmas eve and Christmas day as flights are traditionally the cheapest.