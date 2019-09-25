Butterfly release for Ovarian Cancer set for State House lawn

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The colors of butterfly wings will soon grace the State House.

Thursday, the Ovarian Cancer Coalition of Central South Carolina will hold the annual ‘Butterfly release for Ovarian Cancer.’

September is National Ovarian Cancer awareness month.

The Ovarian Cancer Coalition of Central SC will release hundreds of butterflies to raise awareness of ovarian cancer, as well as honor and remember those with this disease and other female –related cancers, say organizers.

The group wants to empower women with information so they can detect the disease as early as possible.

The event takes place Thursday at 5:30 at the South Carolina State House, Gervais Street side.

For more information click here http://www.ovariancancermidlands.org/