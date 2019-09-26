13th Annual Ovarian Cancer Butterfly release held today

Columbia,SC (WOLO)— September is National Ovarian Cancer month. Each year to pay homage to those who spread their wings in transition, and those who’ve survived, a butterfly release is held on the front lawn of the South Carolina State house.

The yearly butterfly release for ovarian cancer takes place September 26th in an effort to to raise awareness of this deadly disease.

The Cathy B. Novinger Butterfly Release for Ovarian Cancer is named for the organization’s founder who lost her life to the disease back in 2016.

Participants gather at the State House lawn and release hundreds of butterflies in memory or honor of a relative or friend who has been affected by ovarian cancer and other female-related cancers.

According to organizers, each year more than 20,000 women will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer, and of those more than 14,000 unfortunately, will not survive their fight.

This is a disease that effects more people than you may be aware of. According to event organizers, 1 in 71 women will develop some form of ovarian cancer in their lifetime.

Officials say if detected early, ovarian cancer has a 95% five-year survival rate. The survival rate drops below 25% for five-year survival for those who are in stage 3 and 5% for those diagnosed in stage 4.

Proceeds from this event will help further the organization’s mission of educating women here in the Midlands about ovarian cancer, and symptoms.

The 13th annual Butterfly Release hosted by the Ovarian Cancer Coalition of Central South Carolina will take place at 5:30 PM on the steps of the SC State House. For more information or to purchase a butterfly, visit The link provided here