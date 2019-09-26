4th Annual Knight of Honor celebrates excellence in policing

Those were the words of Greg Alia, the late husband of Serve and Connect creator Kassy Alia. Shortly after making that statement, Alia says her then husband Greg was gunned down in the line of duty responding to a suspicious person call September 30th, 2015.

Now, in the 4th year for the event, Alia is determined to keep his memory alive through activism and elebrating his life and legacy and the positive stories of how the communtiy and police continue working together to make this a safer place to live.

The 4th Annual Knight Gala draws over 300 law enforcement leaders, community champions, and change agents each year from across the state. Officers are nominated for outstanding compassion, kindness, and service to others.

During the event organizers also recognize an outstanding citizen hero whose actions have significantly contributed to improved safety and well-being in their community.

The celebration begins at 6:30pm with cocktails, registration and a silent auction. Then, at 7PM followed by awards presentation , including the induction of six new officers into the Serve & Connect Knights of the Round Table. We will also present one citizen hero award and one officer will receive the Gregory Alia Award.

The mid evil themed event is compete with an with open bar, a medieval-themed feast, and entertainment fit for a king. Reserved tables will be available for sponsors throughout the evening.