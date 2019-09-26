Firefighters battling flames at several homes on Westwood Avenue

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Columbia Fire Department says in a tweet that at least 20 firefighters are on the scene at a home in North Columbia battling a fire.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

RIGHT NOW: @ColaFire crews on scene of fire ???? that’s impacted several homes and surrounding woods off of the 100 block of Westwood Ave. At least 20 firefighters are on scene. Crews responded just after 4pm. No injuries reported at this point. pic.twitter.com/mXkxyjCtA0 — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) September 26, 2019