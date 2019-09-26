Firefighters battling flames at several homes on Westwood Avenue

Quintara Hatten,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Columbia Fire Department says in a tweet that at least 20 firefighters are on the scene at a home in North Columbia battling a fire.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC Columbia for the latest updates.

Categories: Local News, News

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts