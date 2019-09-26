Gamecocks lose another QB to injury

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Gamecocks just can’t catch a break this year.

ABC Columbia learned Thursday that backup quarterback Dakereon Joyner pulled his hamstring in practice this week and won’t be able to play against Kentucky on Saturday.

This is a huge blow to an offense that’s already down starter Jake Bentley.

Ryan Hilinski is expected to start Saturday, but he’s not 100-percent either. Hilinski’s dealt with elbow soreness the last two weeks, and sources close to the quarterback say he’s “struggled” with the injury, but wants to play against the Wildcats Saturday night.

Former quarterback turned wideout Jay Urich will now switch back to QB, serving as Hilinski’s backup Saturday.