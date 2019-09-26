Local deputies are helping keep the lights on for Midlands seniors

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Keeping the lights on for Midlands seniors.

This afternoon members of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Columbia Police Department, and Columbia Fire Department distributed new light bulbs in the homes of about 700 seniors in north Columbia.

The effort is called ‘Bulb Blitz Day’ and the idea is to help reduce the risk of falls.

According to deputies, senior falls are the number one injury seen at Prisma Health Trauma Center.