Autism Academy of South Carolina rebranding to honor founders

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) The Autism Academy of South Carolina is rebranding to honor its founders, Lexington native Lorri Shealy Unumb and her husband Dan Unumb.

The organization is changing its name to the Unumb Center for Neurodevelopment.

The non-profit is holding an official kick-off and ribbon cutting to celebrate the new chapter. It’s happening Tuesday, October 1st at 10 a.m. at the Autism Academy of South Carolina