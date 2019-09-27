LCSD: Suspect killed after shooting at deputies in Lexington County

LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County deputies say a suspect is dead after he shot at law enforcement early Friday morning.

Sheriff Jay Koon says before 2 a.m., authorities received a call about a domestic dispute on I-20 at a truck stop, where a man held a gun to a woman’s head and attempted to take her vehicle.

Authorities say the suspect left the scene in the victim’s vehicle, but they later found him several miles away and attempted a traffic stop.

According to investigators, the suspect turned down Seleta Circle, got out of the vehicle, and fired several shots towards the deputies as he ran toward a house.

Deputies say once he was in the house, they saw him pointing a gun at them, in which they returned fire, hitting the suspect before going inside to give him aid.

Officials say the suspect later died at a hospital from his injuries.

Authorities say the suspect has not been identified.

This incident is under investigation.