Lexington PD offers rape aggression defense class

Lexington, SC (WOLO) —- If you have ever thought about taking a self defense class to learn how to protect yourself again sexual assault, here is your chance.

The Lexington Police Department is currently looking for applicants to take part in their upcoming Rape Aggression Defense (R.A.D.) training class which will be taught by officers who are also certified R.A.D. Instructors.

The goal of the Rape Aggression Defense (RAD) classes is to provide women with self-defense skills that can be learned and applied in the event of an emergency.

Organizers say its designed to give you confidence when faced with a possible violent encounter.

Women are especially encouraged to attend the free training. Teenagers, age 14 or older, can attend with parental consent.

All participating students are asked to dress comfortably as they will be engaging in physical activity.

The three day R.A.D. classes will be taught at the Lexington Police Department in our Training Room Classes begin at 6:00 p.m. and will last until at 9PM all of the 3 nights. Dates for the classes are as follows:

• Monday, September 30, 2019

• Tuesday, October 1, 2019

• Wednesday, October 2, 2019

Participants need to be able to attend all three nights to complete the

There is limited space in this class. Those who would like to participate are encouraged to register for this class by Monday, September 30, 2019.

More information about Rape Aggression Defense can be found on the R.A.D. class, website Here.