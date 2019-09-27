New ‘Space Plane’ could travel four times faster than speed of sound

(CNN) — Traveling approximately four times faster than the speed of sound may soon be possible for plane passengers.

The United Kingdom Space Agency says a hypersonic rocket engine could make the trip from London to Sydney in just four hours. The original flight duration usually takes approximately 22 hours.

Reaction Engines says the new plane would break the sound barrier four times over.

The company is nearly finished with the construction of a test facility so they can begin to prepare for a first demonstration.