Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–A man facing felony felony BUI charges after a fatal boat crash on Lake Murray appeared in court in Richland County Friday.

Tracy Gordon, 53, was granted a $100,000 surety bond.

He was also ordered to surrender his passport and wear a GPS tracker.

Stanley Kiser, 68, was killed after the boat Gordon was driving hit a pontoon boat.

Kiser’s wife was severely injured, losing her let. His daughter was also injured.