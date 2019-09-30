CDC warning hunters to watch out for tuberculosis in deers

(CNN) — You may not realize this, but people can get tuberculosis from deer.

The Centers for Disease Control says a 77-year-old Michigan man got tuberculosis in 2017 from an infected deer. Two other hunters were likely infected with tuberculosis from deer more than 15 years earlier.

The Center for Disease Control said in the new case — he likely inhaled infectious pathogens while removing a deer’s infected organs, a process called field-dressing.

The Center for Disease Control recommends that hunters use protective gear when they’re field-dressing animals to prevent exposure to tuberculosis.