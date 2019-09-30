Comedian Jeff Dunham returns to Colonial Life Arena

Columbia, SC (WOLO) Comedian Jeff Dunham will make his return to Colonial Life Arena on March 4, 2020 on the “JEFF DUNHAM: SERIOUSLY!?” international tour.

For the past twelve years, Jeff Dunham and his somewhat-inappropriate-proteges, Peanut, Walter, José Jalapeño, Bubba J. and Achmed the Dead Terrorist, have filled arenas across the U.S. and the world with their multiple, blockbuster tours.

Beginning this fall, Dunham and his buddiew will kick off their brand-new international tour and one of the stops is right here in Columbia SC.

Dunham and his guys will be hitting cities, crossing North America, Canada, and, not long after that, the world!

Tickets will go on sale to the general public Monday, October 7, at 10 AM at ticketmaster.com, or you can purchase them in-person at the Lexington Medical Center Box Office inside Colonial Life Arena, and at www.jeffdunham.com.