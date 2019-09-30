Deputies searching for man accused of stealing drugs, cigarettes from Walgreens

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted on burglary charges.

On Sept. 18, 2019, around 10 p.m., a suspect broke into the Walgreens on Decker Blvd., through the front glass door.

Once inside, he stole drugs from the pharmacy, valued at $5,000 and two packs of cigarettes.

The suspect was last seen wearing a dark jacket with a white t-shirt, black jeans and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about the individual or incident, call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC