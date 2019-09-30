Mayor Breast Cancer Awareness t-shirts unveiled

Columbia,SC ( WOLO)—- it’s been months in the making and now we get to see, and purchase the 2019 Breast Cancer Awareness T-Shirt.

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin along with the Columbia Police Department, Columbia Fire Rescue and other officials shiwed off this year’s Breast Cancer Awareness T-shirts designs.

All proceeds from the t-shirt sales will go to Prisma Health Midlands Foundation for the Bosom Buddies Fund, a local 501(c)3 that provides resources for recovery and emotional healing for women undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

To order your own click on the link where order forms can be downloaded, here.