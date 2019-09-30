RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County Sheriff’s Department says it’s investigating an officer-involved shooting at a club on Saturday.

Authorities say it happened at The Weekend Club on Two Notch Road at approximately 1:21 a.m. on September 28.

According to investigators, a fight started in the club and continued outside, where multiple shots were fired.

Officials say a deputy working extra duty at the club returned fire at the suspects as they ran from the scene.

Deputies say no one was injured.

If you have any information, please call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.