Richland Library offering free flu shots
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) Richland Library is partnering with Walgreens to host free flu shot clinics at library locations this fall.
The flu shot clinics are happening at 11 locations on the following dates:
11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 2 at our Eastover location
5 – 7 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 9 at our North Main location
11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12 at our Edgewood location
2 – 4 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 16 at our Blythewood location
12 – 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 19 at our Wheatley location
3 – 5 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 23 at our St. Andrews location
1 – 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26 at our Northeast location
11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 6 at our Ballentine location
12 – 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9 at our Southeast location
1 – 3 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 13 at our Cooper location
2 – 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 16 at our Sandhills location
For more information, click HERE.