Richland Library offering free flu shots

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) Richland Library is partnering with Walgreens to host free flu shot clinics at library locations this fall.

The flu shot clinics are happening at 11 locations on the following dates:

11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 2 at our Eastover location

5 – 7 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 9 at our North Main location

11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12 at our Edgewood location

2 – 4 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 16 at our Blythewood location

12 – 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 19 at our Wheatley location

3 – 5 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 23 at our St. Andrews location

1 – 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26 at our Northeast location

11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 6 at our Ballentine location

12 – 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9 at our Southeast location

1 – 3 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 13 at our Cooper location

2 – 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 16 at our Sandhills location

For more information, click HERE.