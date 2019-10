AT THIS HOUR: our @ColaFire crews are still working to put out a junkyard fire on the 7700 block of Fairfield Rd that broke out after 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The fire at American Recycling & Parts still involves multiple vehicles and is producing a lot of smoke. pic.twitter.com/qUQLGWMB0z

— Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) October 1, 2019