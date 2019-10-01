Homeless woman with jaw dropping voice goes viral

Los Angeles (WJCL/ABC) —The Los Angeles Police Department posted a video of a mystery singer at a metro station with the caption: “4 million people call LA home. 4 million stories. 4 million voices…sometimes you just have to stop and listen to one, to hear something beautiful.”

The video has been shared hundreds of times.

The singer identified as Emily Zamourka says she grew up in Russia and dreamed of being a professional singer, but she is currently homeless.

She used to play a violin to entertain, but the $10,000 instrument was stolen.

“It was my income,” she said. “It was my everything to me.”

So, she turned to singing.

“I’m sleeping where I can sleep,” Zamourka said.

Zamourka said she did not go to music school and has no formal training but would not turn down the opportunity to sing on stage.