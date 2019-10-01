Lowe’s to hold ‘walk in’ Wednesday job fair

Columbia,SC (WOLO) — If you are in the market for a job or just want a chance to start a new career, Grab your resumes. Lowe’s plans to hire more than 250 permanent full-time and part-time employees at stores throughout Columbia.

Lowe’s will host what is being dubbed the “Walk-in Wednesday” job fair on Oct. 2nd, 2019. During this event, those seeking employment can walk into any Lowe’s store to apply and interview for available year-round positions on site.

Participants will have the opportunity to meet hiring managers, speak with associates and receive on-the-spot offers.

Lowe’s is hiring for permanent roles in various departments including, Department Supervisors, Cashiers, Sales Specialists, Pro Customer Service Associates, Merchandise Service Team, Receivers, Unloaders and Load pullers.

Lowe’s full-time and part-time associates will get a chance to apply for competitive pay, a 10 percent employee discount, comprehensive health and wellness benefits, incentive programs, 401(k) and discounted stock purchase plans, tuition reimbursement and paid volunteer time.

Lowe’s will even offer hired applicants Track to the Trades, a company-funded certification program to help part-time and full-time associates pursue careers in the skilled trades, such as plumbing, electrical or HVAC. Not to mention, Lowe’s officials say they have a strong track record of promoting from within giving you the opportunity to move up in the franchise.

Lowe’s currently employs more than 1,400 associates at 12 stores in the Columbia area, and you could be added to the list.

To find out more about available positions in your area, visit jobs.lowes.com.

Applicants can visit their nearest store to apply in person or apply online with any device.

The Walk in Wednesday Job Fair is being held from 9AM to 6PM Wednesday, October 2nd at all locations. We created a link provided below to find your nearest store: lowes.com/store.