RCSD asks resident not to be alarmed as they conduct training tests

Richland Co, SC (WOLO) — You may see a bit of commotion happening over in Richland County, the Sheriff’s Department is asking those who live in the community not to worry, this is only a test.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department tells ABC Columbia news they are in the middle of conducting a joint drill in the area of Percival and Scream Eagle Roads.

Anyone living in, or passing by that area should not be alarmed and expect to see a heavy police presence in that area.