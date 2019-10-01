RCSD joining the “Neighbors App” by Ring to keep neighborhoods safer

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is partnering with Ring.com to keep neighborhoods safe.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has joined the “Neighbors” app, as a free way for residents to receive and share real-time local crime and a safety updates directly from their smart phones.

Those interested in participating do not need to have a Ring security system. The app is readily available to all through the Apple App and Google Play stores.