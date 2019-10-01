Richland library (Main) gets you in the spooky spirit with Halloween craft cut outs

Columbia,SC (WOLO)— It’s the 1st of October which means while your litte ghost and gobblins are tying to find the perfect costumes , Mom and Dad are probably getting the house decked out for trick or treaters.

The Richland library (Main street) is holding an event can bring out your creative and spooky side with the All Things Silhouette: Halloween Paper Crafts.

The event is being held today, October 1st,

2019 from 3:30 -5PM

Parents will have the chance to choose from several templates to create cute decorations and treat boxes your little ones can use to have ghoulish fun.

To join in on the fun all you have to do is register at the link below:

Register here or call 803-799-9084.