SCDMV officials giving one year notice for residents to buy their REAL IDs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — South Carolinians who wish to board flights, enter a secure federal building or visit a military installation must have a REAL ID issued by the SCDMV before October 2020.

Beginning this month, South Carolinians who are eligible to buy their REAL ID license online will be notified by mail.

The SCDMV will mail notifications to approximately 500,000 citizens over the next six months who may be able to purchase their REAL ID license without a trip to an SCDMV branch. If you receive this notification in the mail, you’re encouraged to take advantage of this convenient service and avoid the SCDMV altogether.

Documents needed to purchase your REAL ID are:

Proof of identity (government issues birth certificate or valid US Passport)

Proof of social security number

Two proofs of current, physical SC address

Proof of all legal name changes, if applicable

For a complete list of accepted documents, visit the Forms and Manuals page on the SCDMV’s website.